General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
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27.05.2026 01:11:37
Why GE Vernova Stock Triumphed on Tuesday
GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) stock had a good start to the holiday-shortened trading week. The sprawling energy company is the largest gas turbine manufacturer in the world, and had positive news to share about these products. In reaction, investors traded the company's stock up by more than 3% on Tuesday. Before market open, GE Vernova announced that its H-class gas turbine fleet surpassed 4 million commercial operating hours. The class, comprised of the 7HA and 9HA ultra-high-efficiency turbines, was introduced in 2016. Since then, the fleet has expanded to 128 units operating in 21 countries worldwide. All told, they have generated roughly 74 gigawatts of power plant capacity. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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