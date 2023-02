Why Generac Holdings Stock Topped the Market on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market was quite frothy on Thursday, and Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) was one of the stocks pushing it higher. The power-generating technology company's stock price rose by 3.5%, well outpacing the 1.5% rise of the bellwether S&P 500 index. The beaten-down stock is continuing its recent comeback.Momentum is clearly on Generac's side. Thursday morning before the market open, Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi cut his price target on the stock to $159 per share from the previous level of $165. That didn't keep investors away from the shares at all. In fact, during the day, they dipped only slightly and briefly below their Wednesday price.Investor optimism is supporting Generac's stock, bolstered by some encouraging news in recent days from the company. It unveiled a new product that's well-timed to jump on the snowballing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) -- a home charging system. Continue reading