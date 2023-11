Why Generac Stock Is Charging Higher Today

The latest results from Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) -- released this morning -- seem to show that the worst is over for the maker of power generators, and investors are breathing a sigh of relief.Shares of Generac are up 12% at 2:15 p.m. ET after the company beat analyst expectations and held firm to full-year guidance.Generac makes power generators for homes and businesses. Given the number of headlines in recent years about massive storms and overwhelming demand stressing the power grid, it should be a great time for a business like Generac , but the company has struggled in recent months.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel