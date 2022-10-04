|
04.10.2022 14:36:00
Why General Electric Investors Should Prepare for Bad News (And Why It Doesn't Matter)
General Electric (NYSE: GE) will release its third-quarter results on Oct. 25. Unfortunately, based on management's recent presentations, there's a possibility of some bad news coming. That said, investing is about buying a stock for one or two quarters, and there are plenty of reasons to stay optimistic about the stock's long-term potential. Here's the lowdown.The pressure on GE is seen in its free cash flow (FCF). It's a metric that matters because it represents what's left from earnings, working capital (cash used to run the business), and capital expenditure. As such, it can be used to decrease debt, pay dividends, initiate buybacks, and other corporate actions.In March, management gave FCF guidance of $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion for 2022. To put those figures into context, GE's current market cap is $70.7 billion, so the midpoint of the guidance implies GE is generating 8.4% (divide $6 billion by $70.7 billion) of its market cap in FCF. In theory, at least, based on these numbers, GE could pay an 8.4% dividend yield and still grow its business. FCF matters.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
