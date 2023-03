Why General Electric Stock Aced an 8% Gain Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shareholders of General Electric (NYSE: GE) woke up to a sunny outlook for their stock this morning -- and an 8.4% pop in its price, through 10:15 a.m. ET.The reason: This morning, GE held a "virtual investor meeting" at 7:30 a.m. ET, reaffirming prior estimates for full-year revenue, earnings, and free cash flow. Investors were pleased with the news, and they're voting with their wallets, in favor of GE stock. Here's a quick rundown of what the industrial giant revealed this morning, courtesy of minute-by-minute reporting from news site The Fly:Continue reading