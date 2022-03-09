Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
09.03.2022 19:08:00
Why General Electric Stock Is Soaring Today
Shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) jumped higher this morning and were up 5.4% as of 10 a.m. ET. Investors in the industrial giant woke up to two big announcements from the company. The fact that these developments came one day ahead of GE's annual investor day juiced up expectations for even bigger things to come from GE on March 10.General Electric took to social-media platform Twitter to announce its decision to suspend operations in Russia, but said it will continue to provide essential medical equipment and power services in the region. According to GE's latest annual report, the company hasn't provided any information on its operations in Russia, except that it has two subsidiaries in the region, including one in healthcare.While GE's move to suspend business in Russia isn't surprising, as several large and established global companies have already pulled out, it's the other big announcement from GE that's sending the stock soaring today: In its latest regulatory filing, GE said it authorized a share-repurchase program worth up to $3 billion on March 6.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|17 665,00
|-0,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGespräche im Ukraine-Konflikt ohne Fortschritte: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX und DAX schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten im Donnerstagshandel deutlich schwächer. Der Dow verbucht ebenfalls Verluste. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es kräftig nach oben.