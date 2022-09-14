Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.09.2022 17:10:57

Why General Electric Stock Is Still Falling

It's Wednesday, the day after the stock market's big 4% one-day decline -- and the good news is that stocks are healing today. While not all of yesterday's damage has come undone, the S&P 500 is up about one-third of a percent, and the Nasdaq is up about 0.5%, since yesterday's close.But not all the news is good. Over at General Electric (NYSE: GE), that bellwether of industry, shares are still sliding for a second straight day -- down 2.1% as of 10:10 a.m. ET.So what is dragging GE stock down today? The answer's not obvious, but here's one possibility: GE's union is getting antsy, demanding higher wages, and it appears GE is ready to play ball. As the Boston Business Journal reported midday yesterday, GE Aviation has reached a "tentative" agreement with the IUE-CWA Local 201 labor union at its plant in the Lynn suburb of Boston that could result in workers earning higher wages.  Continue reading
Rezessionssorgen belasten: Asiatische Indizes schwächer
An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Freitag abwärts. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag nach einem freundlichem Start hinter die Nulllinie zurück. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich schwächer.

