Why General Electric Stock Is Up Today

A Wall Street analyst believes General Electric (NYSE: GE) shares are set up well going into earnings season and has raised her price target as a result. Shares of GE are getting a lift from the news, trading up as much as 5% on Thursday.General Electric has been mired in a long slump, with shares down more than 60% over the past five years and down 28% in 2022 alone. The company has shown progress in 2022 with trying to streamline its business and pay down debt, but it's still in the early stages of a turnaround.Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase is feeling upbeat about GE heading into earnings season. The analyst raised her price target on the shares to $92, from $88, and kept a buy rating on the shares.