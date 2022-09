Why General Electric Stock Keeps Going Down

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For four days running, shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) have gone nowhere but down, including a 3.7% decline on Friday. Partially, that downward pressure has come from inflation and rising interest rates, and partially from the possibility that its labor costs will rise. But as we learned Friday, these are only some of the headwinds GE faces.Its really big problem is in the supply chain."Supply chain continues to be tough and continues to impair our ability to deliver to our customers," said GE CFO Carolina Happe during her speech at Morgan Stanley's Laguna Conference in California on Thursday. Continue reading