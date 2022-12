Why General Electric Stock Lagged the Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock of General Electric (NYSE: GE) was a bit of a dim light on Hump Day, inching up only by 0.4% while the S&P 500 index glowed more than 3% brighter on Wednesday. It seems investors were signaling their lack of enthusiasm for the latest shareholder remuneration effort from the company. On Wednesday, General Electric declared its latest quarterly dividend: $0.08 per share, payable Jan. 25 to investors of record as of Dec. 15. While not all dividend investors have the same philosophy or approach, it's safe to say that most hope that those dividends will be raised. Those hopes are fading with General Electric, as it has kept that $0.08 steady since September 2021. The January payout will be the fifth in a row at the same rate.Continue reading