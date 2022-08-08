|
08.08.2022 21:59:04
Why General Motors Shares Spiked Monday
Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) jumped as much as 6% Monday after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act Sunday, which has some major climate change provisions to help electric vehicle (EV) sales. GM stock was still up 4.7% as of 3:32 p.m. ET.The new legislation passed by the Senate this weekend is now likely to be approved by the House of Representatives and signed into law by President Joe Biden. It's especially meaningful for General Motors thanks to its extension of EV tax credits for consumers, including for those buying established EV maker vehicles. Prior credits ended after a manufacturer sold its 200,000th electric vehicle. But this bill replaces that provision with several other requirements. Importantly for GM, some of its offerings will now qualify even with the newer restrictions. GM has been in the EV business for more than a decade with its Chevrolet Volt. It has sold enough to surpass the existing tax credit limit. GM is now ramping up its EV offerings, and plans to exclusively offer electric vehicles by 2035. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich stärker -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen beenden Handelstag wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenfalls zulegen. Die US-Börsen schlossen uneinheitlich. Die Börsen Asiens konnten sich in einem recht ruhigen Montagshandel nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.