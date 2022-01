Why General Motors Stock Is Lower Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were trading down on Monday morning, amid a broad-based market sell-off seemingly triggered by concerns about higher interest rates. As of 11 a.m. ET, GM's shares were down about 4.9% from Friday's closing price.GM was one of many stocks hit by interest-rate-driven selling on Monday morning. It now seems likely that the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates in a bid to curb inflation, which has recently reached the highest levels seen in many years. The Fed is set to begin a two-day meeting on Tuesday, and many analysts expect the meeting to end with a signal that the central bank will begin raising rates soon, possibly in March.