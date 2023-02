Why General Motors Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) climbed 8.4% on Tuesday after the auto giant's earnings delighted investors. GM's revenue rose 28% to $43.1 billion in the fourth quarter. That surpassed Wall Street's estimates, which had called for sales of $40.7 billion. "GM led the U.S. industry in total sales and delivered the largest year-over-year increase in market share of any OEM [original equipment manufacturer], thanks to strong demand for our products and improved supply chain conditions," CEO Mary Barra said in a letter to shareholders. Continue reading