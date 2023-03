Why General Motors Stock Slid 5% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were tumbling Wednesday morning. The stock dropped as much as 5.5% in early trading and remained lower by 4.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET today.The drop comes after the company confirmed the departure of the executive who was the face of the company's transition to electric vehicles (EVs). It also didn't help investor confidence in the automaker when it said supply chain problems will keep its Mexican truck plant idle for longer than first planned.Continue reading