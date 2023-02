Why General Motors Stock Zoomed Nearly 6% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

An offbeat and unexpected tie-up between two notable companies powered the stock of one of them. General Motors (NYSE: GM) soared to a nearly 6% gain on Thursday. The incumbent carmaker also benefited from lingering and positive investor sentiment on its latest earnings release.General Motors' atypical partner is video-streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Thursday morning, the two companies announced in a joint press release that they are teaming up to heighten the presence of electric vehicles (EV) in Netflix films and TV shows.This is part of General Motors' "Everybody In" marketing campaign, which is aimed at bolstering the vehicle-maker's EV efforts. Just over two years ago, the company declared that it would entirely phase out internal combustion engines -- the ones that run on fossil fuels -- in its models by 2035.Continue reading