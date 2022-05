Why Geron Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) were soaring 15% higher as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The big gain came after the company provided its first-quarter update following the market close on Monday.Geron reported Q1 revenue of $123,000. It posted a net loss of $30.1 million, or $0.09 per share. This result beat the consensus estimate of a net loss of $0.10 per share. Investors were perhaps most encouraged by Geron's cash position. The company ended the first quarter with $178.0 million in cash and marketable securities. This amount was boosted by around $70 million in April after Geron conducted a public stock offering. Continue reading