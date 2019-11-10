Why Get Car Insurance Quotes Online Before Renewing The Coverage

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that explains why drivers should get car insurance quotes online before renewing the contract with the current insurer.

Most policyholders prefer to stay with the same carrier and automatically renew the contract. This is a big mistake that could cost them a lot of money. Some companies practice the so-called "price optimization" marketing strategy. Find out more and get free quotes from http://compare-autoinsurance.org.

Car insurance companies send renewal information with 30-45 days ahead of renewal date. That gives a lot of time for drivers to check the new prices. If the premiums are too high or there are other inconveniences (like negative experiences with the customer support), the policyholders have sufficient time to check the market for better offers.



Check if the insurer has updated the prices to reflect major life changes. There are many cases when the rates are high because the insurance company is not aware of the client's major life changes. For example, married persons are charged less. If the renewal info says that the driver is "Single," even though he or she married meanwhile, the policyholder should contact the insurance company and ask for an updated price. Those who retired or work from home should also check carefully the "Occupation" section of the documents.

Check for a new company if the price increase does not have a plausible explanation. If all info is correct and updated, but the renewal costs have risen without explanation, the policyholder might be a victim of price optimization. This is a marketing strategy used by carriers on clients that are less likely to scan for better offers or switch carriers. When this happens, consider switching the insurance provider.

Use online car insurance quotes. Online estimates will help drivers find all available offers in the area. Furthermore, online questionnaires are highly customizable and allow drivers to set several coverage limits and parameters. Customizing the policy's limits and costs is really easy. Plus, questionnaires will help drivers discover for which discounts they are eligible for.

Look for discounts or bundling options. Before switching carriers, it is wise to check if the current company provides discounts. Check how much it can be saved when bundling auto and home insurance. The value of the discount can be really huge, as high as 20%. As usual, get quotes and compare prices and check if bundling is money-worth.

