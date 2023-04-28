Why Getty Images Stock Was Zooming Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Getty Images Holdings (NYSE: GETY) was very much in focus with many investors this week. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's share price had risen by 29% week to date as of early Friday morning. That was understandable, as the photo services company had received a lucrative buyout offer.Getty's suitor is investment firm Trillium Capital, which on Monday offered $10 per share to acquire the company. Trillium holds a stake in Getty and has been an activist investor, calling for the company to change its strategy and to put itself up for sale. Getty quickly rejected Trillium's offer, stating that the would-be acquirer "has not provided the board of Getty Images or its advisors with any evidence that it, its managing partner or its non-binding, highly conditional proposal are sufficiently credible to warrant engagement."Continue reading