Why GigaCloud Stock Soared Higher on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce company GigaCloud (NASDAQ: GCT) skyrocketed on Friday. The stock rose as much as 272% but is up about 175% as of 1:25 p.m. ET.The tech stock's gain came on the day of its initial public offering (IPO). Given the way the stock is soaring, the market apparently thinks the IPO was underpriced.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading