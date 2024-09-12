|
13.09.2024 00:11:37
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Thrashed the Market Today
There was some good news in the clinical sphere for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) on Thursday, and this drove its stock price up by almost 3% that trading session. A late-stage clinical trial of an investigational drug yielded encouraging initial results, hence the rise. In comparison, the S&P 500 index inched up by 0.8% on the day.Gilead's news was that its second phase 3 trial of HIV drug lenacapavir met its key efficacy endpoints for preventing the disease. An interim analysis of the study found that the drug reduced new infections with the disease by 96% when compared to background HIV incidence. Lenacapavir, which is only administered twice annually, was more efficacious than the healthcare company's classic once-per-day HIV medication Truvada. HIV, which causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), was a major health scourge when it exploded in the 1980s. Since then, increasingly more sophisticated and efficacious drugs -- notably Truvada -- have been developed to treat it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu The Market Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gilead Sciences Inc.
|74,33
|-1,29%
|The Market Limited Registered Shs
|0,08
|0,00%