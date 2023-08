Why Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Plunged by 8% This Week

This week was one to forget for Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) shareholders. In the Monday-to-Friday period, their investment lost slightly more than 8% of its value on the stock market, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The main culprit was the company's latest set of quarterly results.On Wednesday Ginkgo, which concentrates on state-of-the-art cell programming, posted revenue of $80.6 million for its second quarter. That was well under the $144.6 million it earned in the same period of 2022, however.Better news came on the bottom line where the highly specialized healthcare company narrowed its net loss considerably. This came in a bit over $173 million ($0.09), against the year-ago quarter's $669 million deficit. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel