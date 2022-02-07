Why GitLab Shares Plunged in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) fell 26.4% in January 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The provider of software development tools has now lost 30% of its value since its first day on the market, Oct. 14 of last year.This stock is a victim of Wall Street's retreat from high-risk stocks, but GitLab is taking a more brutal pummeling than most growth stocks. The very recent market debut plays a large role in Wall Street's perception of outsize risk here, as investors and analysts alike need a few quarters' worth of properly reported operating results before pinning a solid market value on new stocks.GitLab's unstable footing is underscored by a massive short-seller interest in the stock. Nearly 37% of the market float was on loan to bearish investors with a negative outlook as of Jan. 14.