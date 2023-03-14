|
14.03.2023 22:06:54
Why GitLab Stock Crashed Today
Shares of GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) plunged 24% on Tuesday after the software development company's forecast fell short of investors' expectations. GitLab's revenue surged 58% year over to $122.9 million in its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, as the tech company saw solid demand for its software-building solutions."Now more than ever, it is critical for companies to show an immediate return on their software investments," CEO Sid Sijbrandij said in a press release. "With our DevSecOps platform, our customers are consolidating tools, reducing integration costs, increasing productivity, and accelerating their revenue by deploying their software faster."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!