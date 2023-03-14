Why GitLab Stock Crashed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) plunged 24% on Tuesday after the software development company's forecast fell short of investors' expectations. GitLab's revenue surged 58% year over to $122.9 million in its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, as the tech company saw solid demand for its software-building solutions."Now more than ever, it is critical for companies to show an immediate return on their software investments," CEO Sid Sijbrandij said in a press release. "With our DevSecOps platform, our customers are consolidating tools, reducing integration costs, increasing productivity, and accelerating their revenue by deploying their software faster."Continue reading