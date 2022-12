Why Gitlab Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ: GTLB) jumped today after the cloud-based DevOps platform beat estimates and raised guidance in its third-quarter earnings report.As a result, the stock closed up 9.4%. Gitlab, which provides companies tools to develop software and run IT faster and more efficiently, said that revenue in the quarter jumped 69% to $113 million, which beat the consensus at $106 million and its own guidance.Continue reading