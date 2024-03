Why GitLab Stock Was Tumbling Today

Shares of GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) were falling today after the cloud software company posted solid results in its fourth-quarter earnings report, but issued disappointing guidance, which can be a kiss of death for a high-priced stock like the DevOps specialist.As a result, shares were down 18.8% as of 11:08 a.m. ET.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel