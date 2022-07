Why GlaxoSmithKline Stock Jumped 25% on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) rose 25% on Thursday. The stock, which closed at $41.25 on Wednesday, opened at $41.22 on Thursday before rising to a high of $41.60. The company has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a high of $46.97. Overall this year, its shares are down more than 5%.Investors who reacted icily earlier in the week when GSK announced that it had completed the spin-off of its consumer health business reversed course a bit. The company, on Monday, said that its former consumer healthcare division, under the name Haleon, listed on the London Stock Exchange. As part of the trade, investors receive a share of Haleon for each GSK share they owned. GSK stock only rose a bit, but the 25% jump includes the added value of the new shares of Haleon as well.The spin-off allows GSK to focus on the areas of its company which are seeing the most profit and growth. In the first quarter (the company's last with its consumer healthcare division), sales from its specialty medicines division rose 97% year over year, and sales from its vaccines division climbed 36% over the same period in 2021, while sales from consumer healthcare were up 40%. Continue reading