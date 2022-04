Why Global-E Online Dropped 14% in March

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cross-border payment company Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) fell 14% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Although there wasn't any significant news related to the company in March, the company is on the receiving end of investor backlash against fintech companies in the face of volatile macroeconomic trends.Global-E services digital retailers with cross-border payments systems that make it easier to sell their products all over the world. Some of these services include instant prices in hundreds of different currencies and instant worldwide shipping options, all integrated into a client's digital channels. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading