Why Global-e Online Stock Took Off Today

Shares of international e-commerce enabler Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) took off on Monday after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Global-e stock was only up 6%, but it had been up 20% earlier in the day.Global-e's software allows companies to operate e-commerce businesses across international borders with ease. In Q1, the company processed $930 million in merchandise volume, up 32% year over year and ahead of management's most optimistic guidance of $915 million.Considering it's doing more business than expected, Global-e's revenue and adjusted profits came in a little higher than expected. Consequently, management modestly raised its guidance in both categories for 2024. Ultimately, I believe it's this higher financial guidance that has investors cheering Global-e stock higher today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel