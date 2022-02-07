|
07.02.2022 18:46:50
Why GlobalFoundries Sank 24.1% in January
Shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) fell 24.1% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Given that GlobalFoundries is one of just a few global pure-play semiconductor foundries, and that we are in a booming period for chip demand, it may be surprising to see the stock sell off so much last month. However, as with everything tech-related, much of the sell-off came down to valuation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!