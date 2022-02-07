Why GlobalFoundries Sank 24.1% in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) fell 24.1% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Given that GlobalFoundries is one of just a few global pure-play semiconductor foundries, and that we are in a booming period for chip demand, it may be surprising to see the stock sell off so much last month. However, as with everything tech-related, much of the sell-off came down to valuation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading