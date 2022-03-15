|
Why GlobalFoundries Soared Double Digits Today
Shares of third-party semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) were soaring today, up 13.5% as of 2:03 p.m. ET.There wasn't any specific news out of the company today, but it was a good day for technology stocks, which bounced back from a brutal multi-day sell-off.However, there could be another geopolitical reason investors may be buying shares of GlobalFoundries in size today.Continue reading
