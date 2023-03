Why Globalstar Stock Leaped 11% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's almost always good news when a company dramatically improves its financing situation. Such was the case on Tuesday with satellite specialist Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT), which saw its share price rise by just under 11% thanks to a new bond sale. That increase was far higher than the incremental rise of the S&P 500 index on the day, which bumped up a comparatively light 1.4%.Globalstar, perhaps best known as the provider of satellite technology for recent model iPhones from tech superstar Apple, made its announcement before market open. It said that it has entered into a agreement to sell $200 million worth of senior notes. The buyer is alternative investment firm Värde Partners. The notes carry an annual interest rate of 13% and mature in 2029. Globalstar said it expects to close the sale on or around this Friday, March 31.