07.01.2023 00:26:55
Why GM Fell 17% Last Month
Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) lost 17.1% of their value in December, as the automaker was dogged by headlines that up-ended what had looked like a budding stock price recovery after last year's rout.Don't look for a proverbial smoking gun -- you won't find it. Rather, GM is the victim of several issues that call its outlook for the foreseeable future into question.Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called attention to one of those issues early in December when he pointed out how China's continued COVID-19 lockdowns were not only making it tough for GM and its partners to get much manufacturing done there, but crimping demand in that market as well.Continue reading
