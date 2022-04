Why Gogo Stock Went 10% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market ended the day in a ho-hum mood after the largest year-over-year inflation reading in over 40 years, but shares of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) were, well... going. The stock ended the day just over 10% higher, putting it up 112% over the last one-year stretch. Talk about beating inflation. Image source: Getty Images.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading for March, inflation was up 8.5% year over year -- the fastest rate of increase in over 40 years. Surging gas prices accounted for nearly half of this, with the broader energy component of the index up 32% from a year ago. Continue reading