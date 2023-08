Why Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Shares Are Falling Today

Yet another analyst has turned cautious on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE: GOL), and investors are taking note. Shares of the Brazilian airline traded down about 14% on Tuesday after the company was the subject of a downgrade.The global airline industry has been volatile since the pandemic, but Latin America was hit harder than most. Although Gol was able to avoid bankruptcy during the pandemic, a fate that befell some South American rivals, demand has been sluggish and uneven in recent years.Gol has been on an upswing for most of this year, driven by lower expenses, a reworking of debt obligations, and a resumed interest in travel. Shares of the airline were up nearly 100% for the year as recently as July, but a series of analyst moves have brought the stock back to Earth of late.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel