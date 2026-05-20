Goldman Sachs Aktie
WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040
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20.05.2026 22:20:04
Why Goldman Sachs Stock Popped on Wednesday
Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) stock closed Wednesday trading up 5.8% -- and within a few bucks of $1.000 a share! -- after The Wall Street Journal reported that Goldman will be named the lead underwriter on SpaceX's upcoming mega-IPO in June. Image source: Getty Images.Even for a bank as famous as Goldman Sachs, this is quite a feather in the cap -- a PR coup, and a finger in the eye of archrival Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) -- which will also be a lead underwriter, albeit it will occupy a less prestigious place on the right side of SpaceX's IPO prospectus.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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