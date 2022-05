Why GoodRx Stock Got Hammered Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is in free fall right now, but it's far worse for shares of prescription-drug discounter GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX). The company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market closed yesterday.While Q1 results exceeded management's guidance, the company's forward guidance -- or lack thereof -- sparked major concerns from investors today. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, GoodRx stock is down 28% today, 76% year to date, and 84% from its all-time high in 2021.As already mentioned, Q1 results weren't bad. Management had guided for Q1 revenue of $200 million and an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 28% to 30%. Q1 revenue of $203 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.8% surpassed these expectations.