Why GoodRx Stock Rallied Wednesday Morning

Shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) charged sharply higher Wednesday morning, surging as much as 22.1%. As of 10:24 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 11.1%.The catalyst that sent the digital healthcare platform higher was the company's quarterly financial results, which were far better than investors hoped -- particularly in the face of headwinds.For its fourth quarter, GoodRx generated revenue of $184.1 million, down 14% year over year, driven primarily by monthly active customers that decreased 8% due to the sustained impact of a grocer issue (more on this in a moment). This resulted in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Continue reading