|
09.11.2022 20:05:10
Why GoodRx Stock Was Plunging Today
Shares of GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX) were taking a dive today after the prescription drug comparison platform offered weak guidance in its third-quarter earnings report.As of 12:31 p.m., the stock was down 20.7%.Revenue in the quarter declined 4% to $187.3 million, as the company is still dealing with the loss of a large grocery customer earlier in the year. Still, that beat estimates at $185.3 million. It also said that the number of monthly active consumers declined 9%, associated with the loss of that grocer. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GoodRx Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
09.11.22
|Why GoodRx Stock Was Plunging Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.11.22
|GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
07.11.22
|Ausblick: GoodRx A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GoodRx A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.09.22
|GoodRx stock price target cut to $7 from $9 at UBS (MarketWatch)