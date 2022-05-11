|
11.05.2022 21:15:00
Why Google Cloud is battling AWS, Azure, in the red-hot PostgreSQL market
With more enterprises shifting their data from legacy to open-source databases in the cloud, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is offering a PostgreSQL-compatible, fully managed database-as-a-service (DBaaS), dubbed AlloyDB, now in public preview and intended to take on the likes of Amazon Aurora and Microsoft Azure's Database for PostgreSQL.By 2022, 75% of all databases will be deployed or migrated to a cloud platform, with only 5% ever considered for repatriation to on-premises systems, according to Gartner. The trend is fueled by the move on the part of enterprises to use databases for analytics, Gartner said.To read this article in full, please click here
