Why Google Cloud is battling AWS, Azure, in the red-hot PostgreSQL market

With more enterprises shifting their data from legacy to open-source databases in the cloud, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is offering a PostgreSQL-compatible, fully managed database-as-a-service (DBaaS), dubbed AlloyDB, now in public preview and intended to take on the likes of Amazon Aurora and Microsoft Azure 's Database for PostgreSQL.By 2022, 75% of all databases will be deployed or migrated to a cloud platform, with only 5% ever considered for repatriation to on-premises systems, according to Gartner. The trend is fueled by the move on the part of enterprises to use databases for analytics, Gartner said.