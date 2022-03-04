|
04.03.2022 17:00:00
Why Google donated Knative to the CNCF
After years of saying it had no plans to donate the open source Knative project to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), Google’s sudden decision to donate Knative as an incubating project was accepted on March 2.Knative is an open source platform for building, deploying, and managing serverless workloads on Kubernetes. Knative emerged in 2018, led by Google engineers but with key contributions from IBM, Red Hat, VMware, and SAP.To read this article in full, please click here
