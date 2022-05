Why GoPro Stock Fell Hard Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) tumbled Friday after the company reported its first-quarter results. Though it beat analysts' consensus estimate for earnings and reported sales that were mostly in line with Wall Street's expectations, investors weren't thrilled with the company's second-quarter guidance. The tech stock was down by 18.9% as of 2:39 p.m. ET. GoPro's first-quarter revenue increased by 6% from the year-ago quarter, reaching $216.7 million. That was just slightly below analysts' consensus estimate of $217.1 million. Continue reading