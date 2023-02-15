|
15.02.2023 17:36:57
Why GoPro Stock Just Popped 5%
Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) got fired up this morning, and are rising 5.4% through 11:11 a.m. ET after the maker of high-definition action cameras announced plans to re-up its share buyback authorization after buying back $40 million worth of shares last year.In 2022, GoPro's board of directors authorized the spending of $100 million to repurchase cheap shares at attractive prices. (At one point last year, GoPro stock was down 54% from its price at the start of the year). GoPro made good on much of that promise, spending $40 million on buybacks last year. With its share price still down 44% below where it started 2022, management is doubling down on its bet, announcing today that it's refilling its share buyback authorization to the $100 million level. There's no time limit set on when it must complete the buyback -- nor any guarantee that GoPro will spend the full $100 million. Nevertheless, management noted that it's already spent $5 million more on buybacks so far this year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GoPro
|5,48
|4,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt in der Gewinnzone -- DAX klettert zum Handelsende über Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zwar zeitweise zurück, konnte am Nachmittag aber wieder zulegen. In Deutschland ging es vor dem Handelsende ebenfalls wieder bergauf. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein tieferer Handel. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Donnerstag von einer festeren Tendenz gekennzeichnet.