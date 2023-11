Why GoPro's Shares Popped 17.9% on Wednesday

Shares of action camera company GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) finally had a good day on Wednesday, climbing as much as 20.9% in trading. Shares closed the day up 17.9%, as investors were impressed by the company's earnings report and guidance.GoPro's third-quarter results were better than expected, despite not being all that impressive. Revenue was down 4% from a year ago to $294.3 million but topped the $281 million that analysts expected. On the bottom line, GoPro reported earnings of $0.04 per share, doubling estimates. Guidance is what really got investors excited. Management said they expect 2024 shipments to be up over 10% to 3.3 million to 3.5 million units and revenue to be $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, with gross margin improving from 32% to 37%. That's all a big improvement -- if management can pull it off. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel