Why governance is critical to cloud success

Governance is nothing new. It’s been around in one form or another since the days when big mainframes dominated all of IT. However, most cloud leaders still don’t get what it is or how it works best, and so many cloud projects run off the road. I’m often astonished by the number of people in IT who don’t yet understand why we need cloud governance to make cost optimization and security work properly. Most of what I assert here is supported by a recent study by Stacklet, a governance technology provider. This study surveyed 700 IT professionals and found that 86% of the respondents agreed that cloud governance tends to be a pivotal inhibitor to cloud adoption. The study goes on to state that cost optimization and cloud security are also core areas where governance tools and approaches are critical to success .To read this article in full, please click here