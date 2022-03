Why Grab Holdings Stock Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Grab Holdings (NASDAQ: GRAB), a Southeast Asian ridesharing company, jumped Wednesday as Chinese stocks broadly skyrocketed on news that Beijing would do more to stabilize markets and prop up the Chinese economy. While that won't have a direct effect on Grab, which doesn't operate in China, the news sparked bullishness for Asian stocks in general. Grab's fellow Singapore-based tech company Sea Limited and South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang were also up by double-digit percentages.Additionally, Grab competitor GoTo Group announced plans to go public earlier in the week, seeking a valuation of $28.8 billion. That's more than double Grab's current market cap, which may signal that investors still see opportunities in that market. Grab shares closed Wednesday's session up by 16%.Continue reading