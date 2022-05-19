Why Grab Holdings Stock Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Grab Holdings (NASDAQ: GRAB) surged 24% on Thursday after the ride-hailing and delivery platform delivered stronger-than-expected growth metrics. Grab's revenue rose 6% year over year to $228 million in the first quarter. The Singapore-based company saw its monthly transacting users grow by 10% to 30.9 million. Those users also spent more on its platform, leading its gross merchandise value (GMV) to jump 32%, to $4.8 billion."We delivered strong top-line growth in deliveries as we expanded our merchant selection to give users more reasons to choose Grab," CEO Anthony Tan said in a press release. "Our mobility business also rebounded, and we expect it to gradually recover as COVID restrictions ease further and our active driver base increases."Continue reading