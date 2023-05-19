19.05.2023 00:01:55

Why Grab Stock Plummeted Today

Grab (NASDAQ: GRAB) stock plummeted by 14.9% Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, following the release of a mixed first-quarter report.While sales and earnings came in ahead of the market's expectations, the Singapore-based ride-hailing and delivery company's gross merchandise volume (GMV) came in lower than anticipated. GMV grew just 3% year over year in the quarter, and concerns that the platform is losing momentum sent the stock tumbling. Grab posted a loss of $0.06 per share on revenue of $525 million, while the average analyst estimate had called for a  loss of $0.07 per share on revenue of $505 million. However, though sales grew by roughly 130% year over year, the market mostly appears to have focused on the company's relatively weak GMV growth. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Grab Holdingsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grab Holdingsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grab Holdings 2,61 -11,76% Grab Holdings

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor Handelsstart fester -- DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Märkte uneins
Am Freitag starten der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Börsen hingegen können sich zum Wochenausklang nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen