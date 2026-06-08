GRAIL Aktie
WKN DE: GRAIL1 / ISIN: NET000GRAIL1
|
08.06.2026 11:25:00
Why Grail Could Be the Sleeper Stock Everyone's About to Notice
Ask some people about Grail (NASDAQ: GRAL), and a Monty Python movie will probably come to mind. The innovative pioneer of liquid biopsies (blood tests that can detect cancer) continues to fly under the radar screen for many investors.That's understandable to some extent. After all, Grail is almost a small-cap stock, with a market cap hovering around $2.6 billion. It's easy to ignore or overlook. But could Grail be a sleeper stock everyone's about to notice? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!