The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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06.05.2026 00:31:47
Why Graphic Packaging Stock Trounced the Market on Tuesday
While it's not a high-profile stock, Graphic Packaging Holdings (NYSE: GPK) was very much a popular one on the second trading day of the week. Encouraged by a double beat the company scored with its first-quarter results, market players snapped up its shares to propel them to a more than 12% gain on Tuesday.For the period, Graphic Packaging's net sales were just under $2.16 billion, slightly more than the $2.12 billion sales in the same quarter last year. The change was more dramatic in net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), which eroded to $28 million ($0.09 per share) from the year-ago profit of $154 million. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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