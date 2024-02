Why Green Plains Stock Jumped 13% on Wednesday

Shares of biorefining company Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) jumped as much as 26.1% in trading on Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 financial results. Shares closed the day up 13%.Management said revenue fell from $914 million a year ago to $712.4 million as ethanol sold fell from 225.2 million gallons to 215.7 million gallons in the quarter. But revenue was much higher-margin than a year ago and net income was $7.2 million, or $0.12 per share, a huge improvement from a loss of $38.6 million a year ago. Green Plains also said it will initiate a "strategic review process to explore all opportunities to enhance value," which often indicates looking for a buyer of the company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel